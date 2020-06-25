More from Star Tribune
Politics
US sent $1.4B dollars in relief checks to deceased
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a new government watchdog study reports.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 69, humid, scattered storms overnight and Friday morning
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Surge in Minneapolis violence: 'This is the perfect storm'
Sasha Cotton, the director of the Office of Violence Prevention for the city of Minneapolis, and other officials spoke to the press on Thursday about the surge in violence in Minneapolis.
Video
MSP officials reassure unsure travelers of safety measures
In an effort to lure skittish travelers back to the skies, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has launched a safety program to stem the spread of COVID-19 and keep passengers healthy.
Nation
Texas sees virus resurgence as states reopen
Hospital administrators and health experts warned that parts of the U.S. are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed by a resurgence of the coronavirus.