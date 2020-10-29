More from Star Tribune
Carjackings and robberies roil Twin Cities since death of George Floyd
"It's open season out there," one victim says.
Coronavirus
A runaway October for infections in Minnesota
The number of positive cases reported Saturday topped the 3,000 mark for the second day in a row, reflecting a surge that's approaching what is now being seen in Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas.
Unprecedented vote a test to Minnesota election system
State officials already navigating the pandemic have been called on to protect the integrity of the election, defend face mask requirements and guard against possible acts of voter intimidation.
Minnesota voter site experiencing outages just days before election
The absentee ballot tracker is back up, but an ongoing outage involving the voter registration system could lead to longer lines at early voting sites. Another short outage was planned just after 3 p.m. Saturday to work on the problems.
North Dakota trying to cope as nation's new top virus hot spot
Mask policies are popping up, a hospital is supplementing its staff with contract nurses from out of town, and the state recently asked COVID-positive residents to conduct their own contact tracing.