More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Florida cat snares two-headed snake
The split heads on a single body is known as bicephaly, and it occurs while the snake is developing as an embryo.
Coronavirus
New study makes it clear: Mask wearing can save lots of lives
Inexpensive measure could save well over 100,000 lives — and perhaps more than half a million — through the end of February, a newly published study says.
National
GOP Arkansas state senate candidate wore KKK costume as teen
A Republican candidate running for Arkansas State Senate said he made "mistakes" as a teenager after repeatedly denying his dismissal from a Mississippi high school for wearing a racist Ku Klux Klan costume for Halloween.
Minneapolis
Charges: Boogaloo Bois fired on Mpls. precinct, shouted 'Justice for Floyd'
Feds say Texas adherent of far-right group fired on precinct building, conspired with cop killer to ignite civil war.
National
Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count
The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans asked a state judge on Friday to stop the count of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible in the state's biggest and most Democratic-leaning county.