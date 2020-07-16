More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Northeastern Wisconsin manure spill thinning as it nears bay
A manure spill from a northeastern Wisconsin farm is thinning as it flows downstream toward the bay of Green Bay, state environmental officials said Thursday.
National
California salons say new closures threaten their survival
At the start of the year, Luis Lopez moved his barbershop to a bigger location with three more chairs and more than twice the rent. Then, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he had to close, plunk down more cash for upgrades to health safety standards and wait for officials to allow salons to reopen.
Variety
Ex-Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison on sex crime charge
A former Miss Kentucky who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher has been sentenced to prison.
National
US, Canada and Mexico borders to stay closed for travelers
The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential traffic until at least late August because of COVID-19.
Variety
Parents' texts suggest effort to cover up killing of son, 5
The voice of a 5-year-old boy who was beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave filled a northern Illinois courtroom Thursday during a hearing in which a judge will decide if his mother, who admitted to killing the child, should die in prison.