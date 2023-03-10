More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high around 35
Snow returns Saturday.
Business
Schools shut, drivers stuck as gales and blizzards batter UK
Trains were canceled, some schools were shut and drivers were stuck for hours on a major highway as a blast of snow and wind hit Britain on Friday for the second time in a week.
Nation
La Nina is gone. These were the deadly storms during its run
La Nina seemed to treat Louisiana and the rest of the Southeast United States like a punching bag. Its three-year barrage of body blows has come to an end, but left behind a lot of scars from hurricanes and tornadoes among other weather disasters.
World
East coast African states ail from too much, too little rain
Surrounded by miles of dried land and what remains of his famished livestock, Daniel Lepaine is a worried man. Dozens of his goats in Ngong, a town in southern Kenya, have died after three years of harrowing drought in the east and Horn of Africa. The rest are on the verge of starvation as rain continues to fail.
Nation
New atmospheric river storm pushes into California
The first in a new series of atmospheric rivers flowed into California on Thursday, and forecasters warned that widespread heavy rain would raise the threat of flooding in a state still digging out from earlier storms.