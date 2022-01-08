More from Star Tribune
Morning weather: 29, windy with some clouds
It'll be warmer but windy, with some clouds. There's colder weather on the way Sunday.
World
Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort
Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing at least 22 people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday.
Nation
1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides
At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest on Friday, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains.
Politics
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.