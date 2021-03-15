More from Star Tribune
Local
Parts of southern Minnesota could get 5 to 8 inches of snow
NWS says it won't be sticking around.
Weather
Morning forecast: Wintry mix for much of the day
Latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
World
Flights canceled during China's worst sandstorm in a decade
China's capital and a wide swath of the country's north were enveloped Monday in the worst sandstorm in a decade, forcing the cancelation of hundreds of flights.
Nation
Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home
When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in late December, the people who knew him best when he disappeared from a Japanese internment camp in 1945 already were there.
Nation
Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska
A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains on Sunday with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.