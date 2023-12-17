More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Wintry mix, high 39
Watch for showers and possible snow Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Cloudy Sunday With Nighttime Snow Chances
While skies will be mostly cloudy in the metro during the daytime hours Sunday, a system will bring the chance for some quick-hitting snow Sunday evening with flurries continuing overnight. Snow totals will be on the lighter side. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; low clouds with a cooldown coming late Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 41; showers tapering, with fog possible
We'll have lingering clouds, with slick spots possible tonight. There's a chance of flurries Sunday evening, with a blustery day on tap Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 41, rain and fog
Rain in the Twin Cities and snow to the north will taper Saturday afternoon, but fog will remain. Sunday will see clouds and a powerful cold front arriving that night with a chance of flurries.