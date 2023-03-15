More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Winter storm watch, high 44
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 15
Local
Another winter snowstorm takes aim at Minnesota
With 3 to 7 inches of snow predicted, the storm will pile on to what has already been epic snow season.
Nation
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Parts of New England and New York were digging out of a nor'easter Wednesday that caused tens of thousands of power outages, numerous school cancellations and whiteout conditions on the roads.
Nation
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow
A winter storm dumped heavy, wet snow in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, causing tens of thousands of power outages, widespread school closings, dangerous driving conditions and a plane to slide off a taxiway.
Paul Douglas
Mild & Breezy Wednesday. More Snow Late Week
A high of 40F will feel pretty good today before the next storm pushes rain into town Thursday. A rapid changeover to wet snow is likely, with a potential of 3-6", on top of the 80.3" that has already fallen on MSP this winter.