Morning forecast: Windy, temps falling below freezing
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 15
Weather
Roads closed as blizzard batters western Minnesota
I-94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls remained closed Wednesday morning.
Business
How climate change can impact your finances
Kristy Jiayi Xu got an unwelcome surprise this New Year's Eve: The roof of her garage was leaking during a severe rainstorm in San Francisco. Delays in getting a contractor to fix the roof has brought unexpected costs to keep things dry, including a dehumidifier.
Nation
Waters off New England had 2nd warmest year on record in '22
The waters off New England, which are home to rare whales and most of the American lobster fishing industry, logged the second-warmest year on record last year.
Paul Douglas
Major Snowstorm Late Next Week?
Yesterday's drenching rain ends as a slushy coating this morning; icier west of MSP. A couple of chilly days give way to a weekend thaw, before teens and 20s return next week, setting the stage for an end to our snowy drought? Yep.