Morning forecast: Windy, high of 69
Temperatures are seasonal with a high of 69. It may be fairly windy with gusts approaching 40 mph this afternoon.
World
Powerful typhoon hits north Philippines, thousands evacuated
A powerful typhoon slammed into the northeastern Philippines on Sunday and was barreling across the main Luzon island toward the capital in a densely populated path where thousands have been evacuated to safety.
World
Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia
The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.
Nation
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state.
World
World Bank pledges $2 billion for flood-ravaged Pakistan
The World Bank said it will provide about $2 billion in aid to Pakistan, ravaged by floods that have killed more than 1,600 people this year, the largest pledge of assistance so far.