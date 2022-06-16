More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Windy, high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday. June 16
Business
Production at bedeviled baby formula factory halted by storm
Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted after being closed for several months.
Business
PG&E moves power underground in plan to bury 10,000 miles
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is working on an ambitious project to bury thousands of miles of power lines in an effort to prevent igniting fires with its equipment and avoid shutting down electricity during hot and windy weather.
Business
Yellowstone floodwaters threaten water supplies in Montana
Damaging floodwaters that tore through Yellowstone National Park menaced communities downstream where residents cleaned up from the mess and kept an eye on rising river levels while others braced for the economic fallout while the park remains closed.
Nation
In Louisiana, Native Americans struggle to recover from Ida
Driving through her village along the southeastern Louisiana bayou, tribal official Cherie Matherne points out remnants of house after house — including her own — wrecked nine months ago when Hurricane Ida roared through the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe community.