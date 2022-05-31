More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Windy, cooler; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 31
World
Hurricane Agatha sets May record, then weakens over Mexico
Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, making landfall on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico.
Weather
Minn. tornadoes, high winds destroy buildings and cut power
Reports of damage popped up across the state after the storms swept northeast through the state starting Monday afternoon, reaching the Twin Cities metro area about 7:30 p.m. Tornadoes were confirmed in several spots in western Minnesota.
World
