Weather
Morning forecast: Windy, cold; high 25
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 18
Nation
Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast
Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings.
World
More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia
More than 300 people were rescued overnight from floodwaters in northeast Australia, with dozens of residents clinging to roofs, officials said on Monday.
Paul Douglas
Chilly, Sunny Monday - Warming Back Up Later This Week
You'll wake up to a fresh coating of snow Monday morning, so there could be trouble spots for the morning commute. Highs will be around average in the mid-20s Monday - but they'll only stick around for a day with 30s and 40s returning for the rest of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast
An intense late-year storm barreled up the East Coast on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records, forced water rescues from flooded streets and washed out holiday celebrations.