More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Windy and cool, high 69
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Pelosi on salon visit: 'It was a setup'
The House speaker responded to criticism over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco.
Nation
WWII vet who was on USS Missouri marks anniversary of surrender
Jerry Pedersen, 95, watched history unfold as a young Marine.
Local
Invasive jumping worms: Impacts and prevention
Jumping worms can dramatically change soils, giving it a unique texture similar to coffee grounds. Jumping worms feast on mulch and strip vital nutrients from topsoil. This kills plants and increases erosion.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 61; windy and partly cloudy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast