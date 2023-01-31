More from Star Tribune
World
Emergency lifted after New Zealand storm less than feared
New Zealand's Northland region lifted a state of emergency declaration Wednesday after an overnight storm didn't turn out as bad as feared.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Still cold, high 9 above
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Weather
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory; high 9 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Paul Douglas
The Unspoken Benefits of Arctic Air
It's partly-Nanook out there, and a reinforcing clipper turns on a firehose of cold air in it's wake late-week, but I don't see week after week of negative numbers. Pacific-flavored air lures the mercury near 32F from this weekend into mid-February. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Business
Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US
More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation.