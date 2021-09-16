More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warmer, windy, high 84; storms tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 16
Evening forecast: Low of 64; breezy and partly cloudy with a storm in spots late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Strong Storms Thursday Night - Near 90F Sunday?
We have a cold front moving through Thursday and Thursday Night. That will spark off a round of storms, some of which could be strong, and another 0.5"-1" of rain across eastern and southern Minnesota. Warmth and humidity will surge in for the second half of the weekend, and we could get near 90F for a high on Sunday. Click for more. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Nicholas lingers in Louisiana, dumps rain as far as Florida
Tropical Depression Nicholas hovered over Louisiana on Wednesday, raining on a region struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida and deluging coastal Mississippi, Alabama and northwest Florida.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76, sunny and mild
It'll be breezy with a slight chance of passing showers this evening and overnight, with a great chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning.