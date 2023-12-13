More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warmer, sunny; high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 13
World
Snow closes schools and highways in northern China for the second time this week
Schools and highways were closed and some train services suspended on Wednesday as a snowstorm hit parts of northern and central China for the second time this week.
Paul Douglas
I See Mostly 40s Through Christmas Day
Under a sunny sky we should hit 40F today, with 40s almost every day through Christmas. A brown Christmas this year, except for the MN Arrowhead, which may have a few inches of snow. In spite of El Nino we will probably see snow and a few cold fronts in January. Enjoy the quiet. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 22 and mainly clear ahead of a milder Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Hoping for a white Christmas in the Twin Cities this year? Only in your dreams.
A "white Christmas" — defined as having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25 — happens 71% of the time in the metro area. But don't expect it this year.