More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Typhoon batters S. Korea, preparations minimize casualties
The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years killed at least three people, dumped a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines on Tuesday. The death toll could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures, officials said.
World
In flood-stricken Pakistan, rains damage archeological site
In flood-stricken Pakistan where an unprecedented monsoon season has killed hundreds of people, the rains now threaten a famed archeological site dating back 4,500 years, the site's chief official said Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, muggy, high 83
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 6
Nation
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.
World
India's Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains
Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.