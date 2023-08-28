More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Typhoon Saola lashes northern Philippines and heads toward Taiwan, southern China
A typhoon dumped heavy rain in the northern Philippines but didn't make landfall as it moved toward southern Taiwan and is aiming at China's southern coast.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high of 84
It'll be mostly sunny across Minnesota before a short cold front rolls in.
Nation
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast, the National Hurricane Center said Monday, warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida as soon as late Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Warming Back Up This Week - Around 90F Possible For Labor Day Weekend
A mostly quiet week of weather is on tap if you're heading to the Minnesota State Fair, Highs are mainly in the 80s, but will approach 90F heading into Labor Day weekend. Best chance of rain: late Monday into Monday Night, and even that chance is isolated. - D.J. Kayser