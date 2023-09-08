More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 8
World
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters as the season's first Category 5 storm
Hurricane Lee on Friday charged through warm Atlantic waters as the season's first Category 5 storm, threatening to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean.
World
2 dead in Hong Kong amid extreme rain and flash floods that also struck southern China
Heavy rain in Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, with hundreds evacuated and two deaths reported in Hong Kong.
World
Hong Kong closes schools as torrential rain floods streets, subway station
Hong Kong on Friday closed schools and halted trading on the stock exchange as torrential rain lashed the city overnight, flooding streets in parts of the city as well as an underground subway station.
Local
Minnesota gripped by worsening drought, with little rain in sight
The dryness is harming farmers' yields and cattle, and could dim fall colors.