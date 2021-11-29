Paul Douglas

winter is getting off to a late start. A potential weekend snow event has evaporated, but colder air arrives next week, and a few inches of snow may fall north of MSP Tuesday, with coat-worthy weather most of next week. It'll be chilly, but not polar. Meanwhile expect 4 days 40s this week; a clipper sparks few RAIN showers on Wednesday, December 1. Huh? Where am I living again?? Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson