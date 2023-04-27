More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Recent Data Shows April Cooling Trend
A massive storm temporarily stalled over Michigan keeps rain showers in the forecast this weekend - the best chance of getting wet afternoon and evening hours. Up to 6" snow may fall over northern Wisconsin. Good time. 60s return next week, but it would appear that spring has lost its bounce. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
St. Cloud
After flooding again, Anton's Restaurant reopens in Waite Park
The beloved supper club closed for two weeks when the Sauk River rose to its fourth-highest recorded crest.
Variety
Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors
After winter storms dumped massive amounts of snow on California's mountains, visitors to the state's famed Yosemite National Park can catch a glimpse of rushing streams, scenic waterfalls and hillsides covered in white.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 38; plenty of clouds ahead of a weekend with rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Wet, chilly weekend ahead; high today 52
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, April 28