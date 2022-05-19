More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, chance of PM storms, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 19
World
Germany braces for strong storms, possible tornadoes
Germany's national weather service warned Thursday that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes.
Business
New Zealand hands out extra cash to fight 'inflation storm'
New Zealand's government said Thursday it will hand out an extra few hundred dollars to more than 2 million lower-income adults to help them navigate what it describes as "the peak of the global inflation storm."
Paul Douglas
"Enhanced" Severe Storm Risk Today - Forecast Calls for Weekend Sweatshirts
Here we go again...the stage is set for more atmospheric fireworks today - strong to severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds, with an enhanced risk that includes the Twin Cities metro area. Stay alert and tuned to local media and apps to get the latest watches and warnings for your location. Things quiet down and cool off as we had into the weekend.
Nation
Crews slow New Mexico fires, brace for dangerous conditions
More than 2,000 firefighters battling the largest U.S. wildfire dug back-up fire lines and rearranged fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico on Wednesday in anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days ahead.