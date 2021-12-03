Paul Douglas

Our autumnal weather honeymoon has been quite remarkable (tie for 4th warmest September - November period on record in the Twin Cities) with an unusual number of sunny days. Alas, things are about to change. Next week will be cold enough for snow, and it appears frozen water is on the way, coming in a few waves of low pressure next week. Enjoy your green lawn, odds are you won't be able to see it next week.