Minneapolis Medcalf: Aldi's closing is another reminder of how north Minneapolis community is starved of key resources
Morning forecast: Warm with patchy fog, high 39
Temperatures remain above average heading into the week. The Twin Cities may see some patchy fog this morning, with dense fog farther north. Watch for a rainy Valentine's Day later this week.
New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms
New Zealand's national carrier canceled dozens of flights Sunday as Aucklanders braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed four people.
Minnesota: Still The Super Bowl of Weather
No drama in Phoenix (or here) today. We will be supremely content with March like warmth for much of the next 10 days. ECMWF predicts 6 days near or above 40F from today through Monday, February 20. Not too shabby, considering the normal high at MSP is 27F. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 22 and partly cloudy; more sunshine on Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.