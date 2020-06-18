More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Basketball player, 'TikTok influencer' latest to be arrested in Third Police Precinct blaze
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Basketball player, 'TikTok influencer' latest to be arrested in Third Police Precinct blaze
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Warm with likely PM storms; high 88
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged
Prosecutors brought murder charges against Garrett Rolfe.
Sports
Welcome to Day 3 of Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
We announce our Student First Award winner and Team Champions in dance and adapted sports in our week-long virtual 2020 Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards for high schools. Thanks to Frandsen Bank & Trust for sponsoring the Student First Award.
Business
Quaker Oats to retire Aunt Jemima brand
The company said it recognizes the character's origins are "based on a racial stereotype."
Minneapolis
Daughter of reverend killed inside 2015 Charleston church shooting visits Floyd memorial
The Rev. Daniel Simmons was among nine African Americans killed in a shooting inside Charleston's historic Emanuel AME Church in 2015. His daughter, Rose Simmons came to Minneapolis to visit the site where George Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago.