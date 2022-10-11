More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warm, windy, high 80; chance of storms tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 11
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years.
New Zealand ski areas lacking snow face possible bankruptcy
Two of New Zealand's largest ski areas on Tuesday were placed into a type of bankruptcy proceeding following a disastrous winter season with barely any snow.
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what's left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian.
Paul Douglas
Last Warm Day In Sight For Some Time
If the sun stays out most of today (likely) we may hit 80F in the metro, with a few isolated severe T-storms possible this evening. After today's mild breeze I see a parade of cold fronts and wind-whipped showers. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson