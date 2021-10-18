More from Star Tribune
Business
Industrial production falls 1.3% as effects from Ida linger
U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, windy; high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 18
World
Floods, landslides kill at least 28 people in southern India
Officials predicted more rain as the death toll from floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 28 on Monday.
World
Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains
Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand caused new flooding on Monday, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility.