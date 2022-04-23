More from Star Tribune
Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough and cold waters off northern Japan on Saturday after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said.
Morning forecast: Warm, windy and stormy; high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Saturday, April 23
Crews tackle growing wildfires; 'A very chaotic situation'
Maggie Mulligan said her dogs could sense the panic as she and her husband packed them up and fled a fast-moving wildfire barreling toward their home in northeast New Mexico as they agonized over having to leave their horses behind.
"A very chaotic situation': Crews tackle growing wildfires
Destructive fires in the U.S. Southwest have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and plumes of smoke filled the sky.
Paul Douglas
Warm & Windy Saturday With Some Storms - Cooler Weather Returns Behind Saturday's Warmth
We'll see our first 70F of 2022 on Saturday on the back of strong southerly winds, with some strong storms possible as well. The warmth will be short lived - highs in the 40s return Monday and Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser