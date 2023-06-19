More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warm week ahead, high today 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 16
World
Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
A scorching heat wave in two of India's most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power supply, forcing staff to use books to cool patients, as officials investigate the number of deaths that has reached nearly 170.
Paul Douglas
Hot stretch ahead with storms possible later in the week
The mercury may hit or exceed 90F every day into Friday, with building haze and humidity and a few smoky days thrown in for good measure. Showers and storms develop later this week and into the weekend ahead. -Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Business
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Forecasters warned people celebrating Father's Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S., triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi and whipped up winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.