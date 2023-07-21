More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warm sunshine, high 83; more heat next week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, July 21
Rescuers find more bodies in landslide-hit village in western India, bringing the death toll to 21
Rescuers found five more bodies Friday in India's western Maharashtra state, raising the death toll from a landslide triggered by torrential rains to at least 21 with many others feared trapped under the debris, officials said.
Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix. Air conditioning, which made modern Phoenix even possible, is a lifeline.
A Croatian firefighter has died in the storm that swept the Balkans, raising the toll to 6 dead
A Croatian firefighter has died during a deadly storm that swept the Balkans after a heat wave, bringing the death toll to six, officials said Thursday.
