Morning forecast: Warm, sunny; high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, April 10
Paul Douglas
First 70s - Even An 80F? - On The Way This Week
After observing the fist 60F of the year on Saturday, the first 70F - possibly even 80F - is on the way through the first half of the week as we attempt to skip Spring right into Summer. Cooler temperatures - and rain chances - return into next weekend. - D.J. Kayser