Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, muggy, high 88; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 19
World
11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.
World
Firefighters battle wildfires surrounding Athens as second heat wave hits the Mediterranean country
New evacuations were ordered Wednesday as wildfires raged near the Greek Capital after a second heat wave hit the Mediterranean country from the west following days of record-high temperatures that baked southern Europe.
Nation
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
A dangerous 19th straight day of scorching heat in Phoenix set a record for U.S. cities Tuesday, confined many residents to air-conditioned safety and turned the usually vibrant metropolis into a ghost town.
Paul Douglas
Since May 15: Second Driest On Record at MSP
There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms later Wednesday with locally heavy rainfall, but we need more rain. The extended weather outlook remains hot and dry with a gradual increase in temperatures next week. We'll likely have a string of 90s to round out the month of July. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson