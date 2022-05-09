More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warm, humid with rounds of storms; high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 9
Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight
Dangerous, gusty winds were expected to continue Monday across northeast New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities.
Summer Arrives: Strong Storms And Records Highs Possible This Week
We have several strong storm chances and the first 80s and potentially 90s in the forecast this upcoming week as summer makes a quick entrance into the region. - D.J. Kayser
Afternoon forecast: Sporadic rain, high 59
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, May 8