Morning forecast: Warm, humid, storms likely, some severe; high 87
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, May 29
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha forms in Pacific off Mexico
Hurricane Agatha, the first hurricane of the season, formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and was heading quickly for land.
Severe water shortages strain wheat harvest in Iraq
Salah Chelab crushed a husk of wheat plucked from his sprawling farmland south of Baghdad and inspected its seeds in the palm of one hand. They were several grams lighter than he hoped.
First TS forms off Mexico's coast, to become hurricane
A strengthening Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, was forecast to become a hurricane Sunday as it approaches Mexico's southern coast.
Paul Douglas
Resist The Urge To Chase Tornadoes Later Today
There is a significant threat of hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes later today and Monday, especially western Minnesota. The atmosphere is primed; wind shear coupled with an overheated, humid atmosphere (80s today and Memorial Day) results in a few swarms of strong to severe storms later today and Monday PM. Keep an eye on the sky. This is peak season for wild weather, so we shouldn't be too shocked. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson