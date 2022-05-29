Paul Douglas

There is a significant threat of hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes later today and Monday, especially western Minnesota. The atmosphere is primed; wind shear coupled with an overheated, humid atmosphere (80s today and Memorial Day) results in a few swarms of strong to severe storms later today and Monday PM. Keep an eye on the sky. This is peak season for wild weather, so we shouldn't be too shocked. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson