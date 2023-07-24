More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, high 91; isolated PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 24
World
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves.
World
Landslides block key roads in northern Pakistan, as the death toll from monthlong rains rises to 133
Landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic, officials said Monday, as the death toll from weather-related incidents in the past month rose to at least 133.
World
Flooding and a landslide in eastern China leave 5 dead and 3 missing
Heavy rains caused flooding and a landslide in eastern China, leaving at least five people dead and three missing while over 1,500 were evacuated, state media reported Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Hot Week Ahead - An Isolated Strong Storm Monday?
We could see an isolated strong storm with hail or wind on Monday across the state, but the main story this week is the excessive heat that'll be in place. Highs Wednesday and Thursday could flirt with 100F in the metro, with higher heat index values. - D.J. Kayser