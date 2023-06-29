More from Star Tribune
World
Hurricane Adrian strengthens, new tropical depression brings rain to Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Adrian gained strength Thursday far off Mexico's Pacific coast, but father south and closer to land, a new tropical depression has formed that has forecasters much more worried.
Business
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans
Backups are easing at U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, yet there are still hundreds of delays and cancellations for travelers early Thursday in what is expected to be the peak day for holiday travel, and pockets of dicey weather threaten to scramble air traffic this weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, hazy, isolated PM storms, high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 29
Business
How's the weather up there? It'll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
Before Morris Nashoanak heads out for days in search of bearded seals, beluga whales or salmon, he catches the weather on TV.
Nation
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smok e from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.