Nation
Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. But she's not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, chance of strong storms, high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, July 31
World
Why Louvre's Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris' cooling system
The Mona Lisa may maintain her famously enigmatic smile because she benefits from one of Paris' best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that's helped the Louvre cope with the sweltering heat that has broken temperature records across Europe.
Nation
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading.
Nation
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region.