Morning forecast: Sweltering with heat index near 100
Mostly cloudy, humid and warmer today with a high of 91.
Coronavirus
Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Florida convention
Trump's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina.
Local
Walz signs police accountability bill sparked by Floyd's death
The sweeping package of police accountability measures make Minnesota the latest state to adopt changes to law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Coronavirus
Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
It marks a shift from Trump's previous demand for a full reopening of the nation's schools this fall.
Nation
Pelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in Portland
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to put federal agents in Portland.