World
Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked Friday for international help battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; a clear night showcasing the stars
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer.
Paul Douglas
Fair Weather For The Fair Friday - Weekend Storms
Enjoy some fair weather for the second day of the State Fair Friday as highs climb to around 80F with late day increasing clouds. That's ahead of several rounds of storms for the weekend and early next week. Timing? Click to find out. - D.J. Kayser