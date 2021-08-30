More from Star Tribune
Business
Ida: Economists foresee only modest damage to US economy
Hurricane Ida is sure to take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast, but the impact on the overall U.S. economy should be modest so long as damage estimates don't rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists suggested.
Nation
Ida weakens as rescues begin, damage checked in Louisiana
Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.
Nation
No cash or gas to run from Ida: 'We can't afford to leave'
Robert Owens felt defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S.
Nation
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
Fire officials ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin as a two-week old blaze encroached on the threatened mountain towns surrounding glimmering Lake Tahoe.