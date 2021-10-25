More from Star Tribune
Nation
Suspected tornadoes cause damage in Missouri, Illinois
A suspected tornado damaged buildings and knocked out power in communities along the state line between Missouri and Illinois, and damage was reported in other parts of the states from severe weather.
Nation
Drought-stricken California pounded by massive storm
A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 53
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota
World
Dutch agency: Netherlands could face higher sea level rises
Dutch climate experts warned Monday that the low-lying Netherlands could face higher sea level rises than previously forecast as well as the threat of extreme rainfall and other dangerous weather events caused by climate change.
World
Hurricane Rick heads for landfall on Mexico's southern coast
A slightly strengthened and compact Hurricane Rick closed in on Mexico's southern Pacific coast, heading toward a predicted landfall late Monday morning amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains.