China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks
More than 100,000 people had moved to safer areas by Monday as heavy rains brought flood risks to a region of southwest China that was devastated by a heatwave and drought for most of the summer.
Morning forecast: Sunny, windy, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 29
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan
International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by "monster monsoons" that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.
Today in History: August 29, Katrina strikes Louisiana
An Effective Thunderstorm Insurance Policy
A sunny week is on tap with daytime highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s; a few degrees above average. The odds of 90-degree heat by the weekend have diminished. Just warm enough. ECMWF hints at a major hurricane near the Bahamas within a week. I hope the models are wrong. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson