More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
August industrial output slows to 0.4% gain after Ida strike
U.S. industrial production slowed to a 0.4% gain in August as the shutdowns caused by Hurricane Ida curbed manufacturing activity.
World
Small plane crashes in Indonesia's Papua; 3 crew found dead
A small cargo plane crashed in a steep mountainous forest in Indonesia's easternmost Papua province on Wednesday, killing all three people on board, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warming up to 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 15
Nation
Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain
Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain across a landscape where Hurricane Ida destroyed thousands of rooftops now covered with flimsy tarps.
World
Flash flood submerges southern French villages, fields
Emergency workers rescued or evacuated hundreds of people in southern France as flash flooding abruptly turned roads and fields into rivers and lakes.