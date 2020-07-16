More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny, warmer, high 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Trump eases environmental law for infrastructure
Trump announced changes to the National Environmental Policy Act's regulations for how and when authorities must conduct environmental reviews.
Nation
Experts: Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day
That's the new advice experts are recommending for the updated U.S. Dietary Guidelines.
Minneapolis
Floyd family attorney: 'This is the tipping point for policing in America'
The family of George Floyd is suing the city of Minneapolis and the four former officers involved in his death, citing a failure in proper training and a racist departmental culture that led to a "reckless disregard" of Floyd's civil rights.
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and a clear night
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast