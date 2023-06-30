More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 30
Nation
Heat waves like the one that's killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common, and experts say the extreme weather events, which claim more lives than hurricanes and tornadoes, will likely increase in the future.
World
Flooding in South Africa kills 7, and rescue crews are searching for another 7 missing people
Seven people have died and another seven are missing after days of heavy rainfall triggered floods in and around the South African city of Durban, local government authorities said Friday.
World
Tropical Storm Beatriz is getting stronger off Mexico's Pacific coast
Tropical Storm Beatriz is strengthening off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and may grow into a hurricane by late Friday that will dump heavy rain on several southern Mexican states.
World
