More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 11
World
As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast.
Paul Douglas
One Of The Nicest Weather Weeks of '23
Snow is melting fast, allowing more of the sun's energy to go into heating up the air. There's a good chance of 80 degrees later today and Wednesday. No rain is expected until late Friday and Saturday, tapping the brakes on melting snow and run-off, but the snow north/east of MSP contains near-record amounts of water. Spring flooding is inevitable. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm, high 71
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, April 10