World
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was "catastrophic."
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 19
World
Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing
A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.
World
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, cutting power
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.