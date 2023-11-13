Paul Douglas

Winds ease today (still too nice to rake leaves) with temperatures 15-25F above average into Thursday. Take full advantage of this week because next week will bring a reality check, with rain possibly ending as slushy snow one week from today. Yes, it will be cold enough for slush within next week and ECMWF guidance shows highs in the 30s by late November. 30s above zero. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson